Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.5.18: You don't own me

Today’s guests include Ann Wilson of Heart, master impressionist Roger Kabler, comedian/actor Bill Kirchenbauer, and Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben. Bill and Wendy kick off the show by chatting it up with Ann Wilson. Then, comedians Roger Kabler and Bill Kirchenbauer drop by to talk about their upcoming show at The Comedy Shrine that pays tribute to the late Robin Williams. Alexander Zalben tells us what’s new on TV and Netflix.

