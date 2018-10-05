B2B – Ep. 55 Sneak Peek: 2018 Goose Island BCBS

Black Friday in Chicago means heading to Binny’s Lincoln Park for the annual release of one of the most collectible and desirable beers out there: Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout. This year’s release includes eight unique versions: Original, Wheatwine, Reserve, Midnight Orange, Coffee Barleywine, Proprietor’s, Vanilla and Bramble Rye. The Binny’s crew got a sneak preview of the full lineup, and they run through their tasting notes, insider info and more in this week’s Barrel to Bottle breaking news episode.

