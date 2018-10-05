× B2B – Ep. 55 Sneak Peek: 2018 Goose Island BCBS

Black Friday in Chicago means heading to Binny’s Lincoln Park for the annual release of one of the most collectible and desirable beers out there: Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout. This year’s release includes eight unique versions: Original, Wheatwine, Reserve, Midnight Orange, Coffee Barleywine, Proprietor’s, Vanilla and Bramble Rye. The Binny’s crew got a sneak preview of the full lineup, and they run through their tasting notes, insider info and more in this week’s Barrel to Bottle breaking news episode.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3553705/ep-55-sneak-peek-2018-goose-island-bcbs_2018-10-05-170005.64kmono.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”