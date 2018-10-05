× Ann Wilson on her new solo album ‘Immortal’

Ann Wilson of Heart is a rock ‘n’ roll goddess. Her musical gifts are legendary. Ann joined the Bill and Wendy show this morning to talk about her solo album “Immortal” which features 10 musically diverse tracks that pay homage to some of Ann’s favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away but whose music poignantly lives on.

