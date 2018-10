× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/3/2018: Phone addiction, Long-term investments, and The Roberti House

Steve Bertrand talked with Ian Sherr about phone addiction and it’s effects on parenting. Bill Geiger shed some light on interest rates on treasuries and the best plans for long-term investments. Clay Erickson of The Roberti House jumps in to share some of the work that the charity does in Lake County including youth programming, culinary classes, and more.