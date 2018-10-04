× Winston Privacy allows users to surf the web safely and keep your data secure

Winston Privacy founder Rich Stokes joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk internet data privacy. Rich’s invention Winston randomizes your VPN data and scrambles it with other Winston owners’, making it impossible for others to steal or find your information. Just by plugging it in and turning it on, Winston disables 75-80% of all tracking.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now you can listen to Technori on Spotify!