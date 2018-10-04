× WGN Radio and Chicago Tribune Reporters Erik Runge and Stacy St. Clair: “All the times that Dan Herbert said ‘game over'” stick out

WGN Radio and Chicago Tribune Reporters Erik Runge and Stacy St. Clair join John Williams to describe the main points in today’s closing arguments in the Jason Van Dyke case. Plus, Stacy lays out the condition under which Jason Van Dyke could be convicted of first-degree murder, as well as the definition of an imperfect self-defense. We also learn what the three potential sentences could be in the verdict of this trial.