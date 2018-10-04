The jury in the Jason Van Dyke trial is deliberating. Click to listen to on-demand audio.

WGN Radio and Chicago Tribune Reporters Erik Runge and Stacy St. Clair: “All the times that Dan Herbert said ‘game over'” stick out

Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

WGN Radio and Chicago Tribune Reporters Erik Runge and Stacy St. Clair join John Williams to describe the main points in today’s closing arguments in the Jason Van Dyke case. Plus, Stacy lays out the condition under which Jason Van Dyke could be convicted of first-degree murder, as well as the definition of an imperfect self-defense. We also learn what the three potential sentences could be in the verdict of this trial.