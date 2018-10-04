× WGN Nightside 10/3/2018 | The Cornerstore with Kevin Coval & Tara Mahadaven

On this edition of the WGN Nightside,

Co-hosts of WGN’s own The Cornerstore Podcast, Kevin Coval & Tara Mahadaven, takeover the airwaves with a special LIVE edition – The Mini Mart. Kevin and Tara welcome Multidisciplinary Artist, Sam Kirk, to the studio to talk about her latest collaboration with Andy Bellomo and Sandra Antongiorgi in the creation of The Love I Vibrate mural. Creative designer and animator, Mia Lee, stops by the studio to provide an in-depth conversation about her cartoon “Unwonderful World”. Rapper J-Hop then jumps in the Mini Mart and talks about his musical upbringing and upcoming projects. Writer and Actor McKenzie Chinn discusses the upcoming premiere of her Independent film Olympia at the Chicago International Film Festival. Lastly, Singer-songwriter Elton Aura comes by to share his musical influences and inspirations, his on-going journey through the Chicago music scene, and his Debut EP ‘Elevated’.

