× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 16 | Mom shaming: Parenthood in the age of fear

Maybe someone made a snide remark about your kids’ bedtime. Or bottle feeding instead of nursing. Potty training, TV watching, food choices, hairstyles, pierced ears… Everything we do as parents is subject to scrutiny, and uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos are sick of it. Join them for a conversation with Corey Widen, the suburban Chicago mom who let her daughter walk the family dog and paid the price.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3552661/uh-parent-ly-ep-16-10-04-18_2018-10-03-000901.64kmono.mp3

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here!