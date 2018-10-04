× Tony Hinchcliffe is something else

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the hilarious Tony Hinchcliffe, whose work you’ve frequently heard on the Comedy Central Roasts. Tony talks about his home state Ohio, Drew Carey, working at the world famous Comedy Store in Hollywood, writing with Martha Stewart, and much more.

Catch Tony at Zanies October 3th-6th. For more information, visit www.chicago.zanies.com.

