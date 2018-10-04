× Thought Leader Doug Myers: There is an upside to bank mergers and rebranding

Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) covers the Federal Reserve’s efforts to alter regulation rules that banks are under and the ways various banks, including Associated Bank have been affected. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) also discussed with Doug the pros of bank mergers and the importance of banks continuing to grow and evolve along with technological advancements to remain appealing to younger generations.