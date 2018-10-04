× The Opening Bell 10/4/18: The importance of banks remaining relevant to millennials and the new NAFTA

Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) spoke with Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) about the Federal Reserve’s efforts to alter regulation rules that banks are under and the importance of banks continuing to grow and evolve along with technological advancements to remain appealing to younger generations. Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) then joined the program to highlight the 3 key differences from the previous NAFTA agreement compared to the newly updated version.