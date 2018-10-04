× The Mincing Rascals 10.04.18: Jason Van Dyke, Brett Kavanaugh vote, JB Pritzker’s toilets

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio. They talk about the Jason Van Dyke trial, on its final day as closing arguments are exchanged. Then, the Rascals discuss the latest in the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination. Finally, the group gives their thoughts on the charge that JB Pritzker has ordered the removal of the toilets in his Gold Coast mansion.

John recommends the New York Times piece, “Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father”.

Steve recommends “Forever,” starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen on Amazon Prime.

Patti recommends that you read the work of Chicago Tribune Reporter Peter Nickeas.