The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.04.18: Jason Van Dyke closing arguments, Name Your Car Day, Ron Kittle, the Trump Family's tax evasion

On the final day of the Jason Van Dyke trial, John brings in both Erik Runge of WGN Radio and Stacy St. Clair of the Chicago Tribune, to reflect on the closing arguments of the prosecution and defense. Then, John asks you what you or your relatives have named your cars, in honor of what’s apparently Name Your Car Day. Former White Sox left fielder and designated hitter Ron Kittle then pops into the show to describe the upcoming Sox on the Beach all-inclusive listener trip, which will take place at Iberostar Paraiso Lindo. Book your trip with us here! Finally, New York Times Investigative Reporter David Barstow shares his team’s findings on how President Trump’s father evaded taxes for years.