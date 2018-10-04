× The Chicago Way (10/04/18): FOP President Kevin Graham talks about justice in the Van Dyke trial, Kasso looks at the ‘Matt Damon’ effect, and more…

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 16 (10/04/18): John Kass is on the street pondering the news of the day, including the Matt Damon effect on the #MeToo movement and Judge Kavanaugh nomination. Then, Kasso sits down with Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham about whether or not Jason Van Dyke is getting a fair trial and how Chicago will handle the eventual verdict.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3553403/3553403_2018-10-04-194303.64kmono.mp3

