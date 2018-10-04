The Chicago Way (10/04/18): FOP President Kevin Graham talks about justice in the Van Dyke trial, Kasso looks at the ‘Matt Damon’ effect, and more…

Posted 7:04 PM, October 4, 2018, by

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke watches the prosecution's closing statements during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 16 (10/04/18): John Kass is on the street pondering the news of the day, including the Matt Damon effect on the #MeToo movement and Judge Kavanaugh nomination. Then, Kasso sits down with Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham about whether or not Jason Van Dyke is getting a fair trial and how Chicago will handle the eventual verdict.

