× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.04.18: Disco and politics

Today’s show was filled with political options as well as a special visit from Captain Sky to talk disco. David Hochberg tries to keep his cool. Curator Lynne Warren and Dan Andries stopped by to talk about the new WTTW series, Art Design in Chicago. Most importantly, Justin received his 16in softball hall of fame hat and shirt that he was so proudly wearing the entire show.