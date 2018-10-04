× Roe Conn Full Show (10/4/18): Closing arguments in the Van Dyke trial, Top Five@5, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, October 4th, 2018:

Reporter Erik Runge & atty Rich Lenknov break down closing arguments in the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Tom Skilling looks at rain in the forecast, retired Chicago Chief of Patrols Jim Maurer talks about how the city’s police force is preparing for the Van Dyke verdict, Troy Murray gets ready for Blackhawks’opening night, and the Top Five@5 entertains.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3553397/roe-and-anna-full-show-10-04-18_2018-10-04-193537.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!