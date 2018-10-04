Nick Digilio 10.14.18: Rich Koz, Nicknames, Fartula and Fartenstein
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Rich Koz aka Svengoolie
Hour 2:
+ State Nicknames / Listener nicknames
Hour 3:
+ Listener nicknames continued / great sports nicknames
Hour 4:
+ The Chicago Tribune Cookie Contest
+ The return of Count Fartula and Fartenstein
+ Changes coming to Wrigleyville
+ The Cause of and Potential Cures to Hiccups
