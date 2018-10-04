Live: Listen to the Jason Van Dyke trial

Nick Digilio 10.14.18: Rich Koz, Nicknames, Fartula and Fartenstein

Posted 9:39 AM, October 4, 2018, by

It's Count Fartula and Fartenstein's Monster (Nick Digilio)

Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Rich Koz aka Svengoolie

Hour 2:
+ State Nicknames / Listener nicknames

Hour 3:
+ Listener nicknames continued / great sports nicknames

Hour 4:
+ The Chicago Tribune  Cookie Contest
+ The return of Count Fartula and Fartenstein
+ Changes coming to Wrigleyville
+ The Cause of and Potential Cures to Hiccups

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

 