Patrick Kane prepares to shoot the winning goal in OT against the Ottawa Senators in the 2018-2019 Chicago Blackhawks season opener. October 4, 2018, in Ottawa. (nhl.com) × Highlights: Blackhawks 4 – Senators 3 (OT) – 10/4/18 Patrick Kane prepares to shoot the winning goal in OT against the Ottawa Senators in the 2018-2019 Chicago Blackhawks season opener. October 4, 2018, in Ottawa. (nhl.com) Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators – October 4, 2018 http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3553426/blackhawks-4-senators-3-ot-10-4-18_2018-10-04-223526.64kmono.mp3 Boxscore | Recap Related stories Blackhawks’ great Grant Mulvey: What to expect from the Blackhawks this season Blackhawks Special! We kick off the season with Chris Boden and Scott King live in studio Corey Crawford joins Blackhawks for practice Blackhawks defeat Blue Jackets 4-1 in final preseason game