Highlights: Blackhawks 4 – Senators 3 (OT) – 10/4/18

Posted 11:37 PM, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:24PM, October 4, 2018

Patrick Kane prepares to shoot the winning goal in OT against the Ottawa Senators in the 2018-2019 Chicago Blackhawks season opener. October 4, 2018, in Ottawa. (nhl.com)

Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators – October 4, 2018

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories