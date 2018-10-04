The jury in the Jason Van Dyke trial is deliberating. Click to listen to on-demand audio.

Former White Sox Designated Hitter Ron Kittle on Sox on the Beach: “I wouldn’t miss it for anything”

Ron Kittle tries to bite a baseball before he throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Former White Sox Designated Hitter Ron Kittle joins John Williams to fill him on his upcoming all-inclusive listener trip, Sox on the Beach, at Iberostar Paraiso Lindo. Book your trip with us – and White Sox players – here!