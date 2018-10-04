Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88), right wing Martin Havlat, of the Czech Republic, second from left, Cameron Barker, center, center Jonathan Towes (19), and defenseman Matt Walker (8) celebrate an open-net goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, April 7, 2009. The Blackhawks defeated the Predators 4-2. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
Breakfast with a Blackhawk Jonathan Toews: “Gotta got get back to having fun and playing loose”
Jonathan Toews joins the Steve Cochran Show for the first time this season for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. He’s ready for the season to start and he says they have to get back to having fun and playing loose. He also suspects that Steve Cochran has a recommended recipe for making toast.