× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.4.18: Blackhawks baby!

Today’s guests include Chicago Blackhawk legend Grant Mulvey, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, and Dean Richards. Today we officially kick off the Blackhawk season. Grant Mulvey joins the show to talk about what we could expect from the Blackhawks this season. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is in town, and he will be at Zanies this weekend. Bill and Wendy chat about their favorite Halloween movies with Dean Richards and Dean tells us about the best film of the year thus far.