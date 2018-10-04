× Bestselling author and political satirist P.J. O’Rourke explains why he’s not rich and neither are you

Highly acclaimed journalist, author and political humorist P.J. O’Rourke joins Justin to discuss his new book, “None of My Business.” P.J. talks about why he decided to write about the economy and finance, the shape-shifting value of money, the suffering of the middle class and the challenge of finding humor in a serious topic.

