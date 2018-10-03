× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/3/2018: Market Stories of The Day, Chicago Pritzker List, & the Presidential Emergency Alert System

Steve Bertrand talked with Terry Savage about the taxes that should’ve come along with President Trump’s “small loan” from his father and the risks of outliving your life insurance policy; Frank Sennett shared information about big companies in the area making efforts to create opportunities and jobs for people in disadvantaged neighborhoods, as well as the newly released Chicago Pritzker short list; Steve is then joined by Randi Shaffer to discuss the Presidential Emergency Alert System testing and men standing in solidarity with Kavanaugh in terms of bar fights.