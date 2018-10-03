WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell on where the Cubs went wrong

Chicago Cubs' Terrance Gore (1) steals second base against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell joins John Williams to talk about where the Chicago Cubs went wrong. They just got dropped from the playoffs after a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.