Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke testifies on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge from the courtroom: Did Jason Van Dyke hurt or help himself yesterday?
Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke testifies on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge joins the show to discuss what he heard in the Leighton Criminal Court Building yesterday as he listened to Jason Van Dyke’s testimony. Plus, he tells John what could happen if a verdict is reached Thursday.