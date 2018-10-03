× WGN Nightside | Mark Carman and Paul Farvahar talk Cubs, rising global temperatures and what issues we care about the most

Mark Carman and Paul Farhavar host the Nightside as the Cubs fall to the Colorado Rockies and everybody asks themselves “what are we gonna do now?”

The pair break down the coaching and management decisions that led to the Cubs overtime loss as well as what fans can expect in the year to come.

But it’s not all baseball tonight: Carm and Paul examine the issues that matter most to them ahead of the November mid-terms and question how and why we declare our priorities.