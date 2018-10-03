× The Opening Bell 10/3/18: Is it possible to spend less at Target?

When shopping at some stores, it’s very easy to begin browsing additional aisles and leave with more than we originally bargained for. Steve Grzanich speaks with Online Editor at Kiplinger’s, Andrea Browne Taylor, to learn about the “10 Ways to Spend Less at Target”. Michael Farren, Research Fellow at The Mercatus Center, also joined the program to decipher who is truly set to benefit from the Amazon minimum wage hike and how the company intends to lobby the federal government to raise the federal minimum wage.