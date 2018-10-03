× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.03.18: Jason Van Dyke testimony, Chicago Cubs, Phil Vettel, the memory, Lou Manfredini

The John Williams Show begins with a reflection on Jason Van Dyke’s testimony in yesterday’s hearing, with WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge, who has been reporting from Leighton Criminal Court Building for the whole trial. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell joins John to commiserate the loss of the Chicago Cubs, and also to recount where the team may have gone wrong. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel talks about the Hamburger Hop, and why his piece didn’t make it to print today. John then plays back an interview he conducted yesterday with Northwestern Feinberg School Memory Expert Joel Voss, on the certain parts of an incident the memory captures and holds. They discuss the testimonies of Christine Blasey Ford, of course, and Jason Van Dyke. Finally, Lou Manfredini has some advice for the local TV stations running campaign ads.