× Technori | Jason Kolb on the “internet of insurance” and revolutionizing the industry

DAIS CEO Jason Kolb joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about his mind-child, the Internet of insurance. Jason noticed the insurance market was horribly disconnected between agents and carriers, so he makes it his mission to encourage connectivity and push the space forward.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now you can listen to Technori on Spotify!