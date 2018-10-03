× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.03.18: A magical morning

We are suffering a bit of a Cubs hangover today as the crew stayed up late to watch the Cubs lose to the Rockies in 13 innings. Karen Conti gets us up to speed on all of the Brett Kavanaugh and Jason Van Dyke news, “President Trump” calls in to defend his Supreme Court nominee, Steve and Bobby Z of the Revolution reminisce about their time with Prince, iMagician Jamie Allan explains what an iMagician does, David Cale tells us about his new show at the Goodman and Roe Conn describes the feeling at Wrigley last night after the Cubs disappointing loss.