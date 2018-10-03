× Retro Video Game Review: Super Mario World

Super Mario World is a follow up to the smash hit Super Mario Brothers 3. Released in 1991 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, it sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Check out my latest retro review to find out why this game is considered on the greatest video games of all times.

Retro Game Review – Super Mario World (SNES)

