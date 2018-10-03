Will Freeman will set-out on 18,000 mile trek across the contiguous 48 states in a custom built Morgan 3-wheeler leaving from Grinnell College on commencement day. Photographed with Morgan three-wheeler near his home in Grinnell May 7, 2018. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College)
Professor Will Freeman talks travelling the country in his three-wheel car
Dave Hoekstra talks with Grinnell professor Will Freeman who drove around the country in a Morgan three-wheel car.