Senators reconvene just before the decision to postpone a confirmation votes in the Brett Kavanaugh hearing last week. (Photo: David Butow)
Photojournalist David Butow from the Senate Judiciary Chamber: Jeff Flake became an outsider relative to his fellow Republicans
Photojournalist David Butow tells John Williams what he saw and felt in the Senate Judiciary Chamber last week as senators deliberated whether or not they should postpone their votes. David writes about his experience photographing that deliberation in Time Magazine.