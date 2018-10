× Nick Digilio 10.03.18: Kevin Powell, Sleep Habits, Character Actors

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ Cubs Talk / Film Club Recap

+ Why the ‘illegal to remove’ mattress tag exists / Sleep Habits

Hour 2:

+ Sleep Habits continued

+ Kevin Powell on sports

Hour 3:

+ 10 Facts about Wilfred Brimley

+ Other great character actors

Hour 4:

+ great character actors continued

