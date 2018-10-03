CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens during the presentation of his defense on murder charges at the Leighton Criminal Court Building September 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Van Dyke is charged with shooting and killing black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was walking away from police down a street holding a knife four years ago. (Photo by Antonio Perez-Pool/Getty Images)
Karen Conti on Jason Van Dyke’s testimony: “Frankly, I didn’t think he was that bad of a witness”
Karen Conti joins the Cochran show to recap yesterday’s testimony of Jason Van Dyke and to give us the latest details on the status of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.