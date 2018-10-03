× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 180: Live at Cortland’s Garage

The Bears entered the bye week on quite the high with an incredible display on both sides of the ball in a 48-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns go on the road to Cortland’s Garage in Bucktown (1645 W Cortland St in Chicago) to breakdown the performance and start looking down the road. Believe it or not, a third Adam joined in on the fun when ESPN’s Adam Amin stopped by. Amin was the television play-by-play announcer for the Bears during the preseason and has spent the last few years calling college and pro football games for ESPN. The guys took questions from the crowd of listeners including the one and only Bob Dobrowski!

