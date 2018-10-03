× Eric Idle: Always Look on the Bright Side of Life

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Monty Python comedy icon Eric Idle. Eric talks about his most iconic characters, the state of comedy in 2018, the difference between American and British humor, his relationship with George Harrison, meeting Bob Odenkirk, his new book, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life”, and much more.

Anderson’s Bookshops presents an evening of conversation with Eric Idle and Naperville native Bob Odenkirk.

Saturday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Pfeiffer Hall at North Central College

310 E Benton Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Tickets are $31. Admission includes one pre-signed copy of the book.

For more information, call 630-355-2665 or go to andersonsbookshop.com/event/eric-idle.

