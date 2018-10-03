× College Football: Recapping Week 5; Previewing Week 6

After an exciting weekend of college football, Northwestern play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, and former Northwestern quarterback, Dan Persa, walk through the Big Ten Conference recapping the biggest games and look ahead to this week’s best matchups. Lead Studio Host for the Big Ten Network, Dave Revsine, joins the guys to share his thoughts on the conference as we approach the midway point in the season. Later on, Dave and Dan pick their favorite games of the week.