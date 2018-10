× Celebrate National Taco Day the Right Way with Marcos Carbajal from Carnitas Uruapan

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving pal, Dane Neal! With him, he brought Marcos Carbajal from Carnitas Uruapan to talk about the rich history of tacos in honor of National Taco Day, on October 4th.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.