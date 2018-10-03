Dr. Christine Blasey Ford speaks with Michael R. Bromwich at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)
Bonus Podcast: Northwestern Feinberg School Professor and Memory Expert Joel Voss on Christine Blasey Ford and Jason Van Dyke testimonies
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Professor and Memory Expert Joel Voss joins John Williams to explain how certain main details of an incident speak to the memory more significantly than other, extraneous details.