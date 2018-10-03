× Blackhawks Special! We kick off the season with Chris Boden and Scott King live in studio

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Blackhawks Season starts tomorrow! We welcome on Chicago Blackhawks sports analysts and hosts of Blackhawks Crazy Podcast – Scott King and Chris Boden. Listen in as we dive into projections for the upcoming season and play Blackhawks Trivia for tickets to an upcoming game!

