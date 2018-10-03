× Blackhawks Kickoff Their Season, Destinos, “Ghost The Musical” and Ghost Stories with Historian Adam Selzer | Full Show (Oct 3rd)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Blackhawks Season starts tomorrow! We welcome on Chicago Blackhawks sports analysts and hosts of Blackhawks Crazy Podcast – Scott King and Chris Boden. Listen in as we dive into projections for the upcoming season and play Blackhawks Trivia for tickets to an upcoming game! Then, from the popular theater show “Ghost The Musical” we welcome on the actors Courtney Mack and Garrett Lutz to tell us all about it! And from Destinos we welcome Christine and Sarah to share their upcoming shows. Finally, to ring in the upcoming Halloween season we bring on our resident ghost expert and tour guide, Adam Selzer.

