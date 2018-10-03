× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.3.18: Tacos, Tacos, Tacos

Well, it took 13 long innings, but the Rockies were able to outlast the Cubs, winning the NL Wild Card game. Bill and Wendy discuss what happened during the historic game. Monty Python comedy legend Eric Idle joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to discuss his new book, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and his upcoming appearance with Bob Odenkirk at Pfeiffer Hall at North Central College. Dane Neal and Marcos Carbajal from Carnitas Uruapan drops by to talk about the history of tacos for National Taco Day.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.