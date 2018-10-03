× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.3.18: Don’t call it a comeback if it’s not coming back

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the possible return of Toys R US. Also, did you know that Carson’s is back? Yes, Carson’s Pirie Scott has returned online with a new owner. For the last half hour of the show, Bill and Wendy share a little history lesson into Prince Castle Cock Robin ice cream.

