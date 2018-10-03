× Acupuncture, Cupping & Sleep

Amy Landolt, owner of Northshore Acupuncture Center, joins the conversation to explain how Acupuncture and Cupping stimulate healing in the body, what to expect at a session and all the benefits. Amy’s niche is working with clients who need help with their sleep habits. Sleep is so important for our overall health, and Amy gives some great advice and insight on getting to the root of the problem. Learn more about Amy’s services at www.northshoreacupuncturecenter.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3552657/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-05_2018-10-02-234157.64kmono.mp3

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on Facebook, Instagram & www.jenzanotti.com!