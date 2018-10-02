× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/2/18: The Far Reaching Facebook Breach, Taking Advantage of Wall Street, & Drone Videography

After recapping some of the headline business news of the day, Steve Bertrand followed up on the Facebook data breach news with Matt Schulz explaining how it could lead to deeper online exposure to consumers all around the web, Andy Smith explained what could be done to take advantage of the surge on Wall Street, and Colin Hinkle jumped on the drone videography industry early so he shared some insight on the direction of the market .