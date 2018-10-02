× White Sox Weekly: Regular Season Finale Edition

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball for the final two-hour show of 2018. We hear part one of Carm’s one-on-one with White Sox general manager Rick Hahn; Adam Hoge joins the guys for a discussion on possible offseason goals and takeaways from what’s been touted as the “low water mark” for the rebuild, we take an audio journey thorough some memorable moments of the year, and more.