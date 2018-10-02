× WGN Nightside w/ Pete McMurray | 10/1/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Pete McMurray is accompanied by Andrea Darlas as they talk planting fun, the perks of social media, and more.

Pete speaks with Deputy Commissioner of Facilities of the City of Chicago, Ann Hickey, to discuss the city’s search for the perfect Christmas Tree; CBS 2’s Rob Johnson checks in with a review of current events; the owner of Hux Hemp, Russ Huxhold, stops by to share the benefits of cbd; and former FBI Agent Steve Gomez shares details as to what the FBI is up against while investigating Judge Kavanaugh.