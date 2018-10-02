× The Opening Bell 10/2/18: Are Sports Sponsorships Worth the Business Investment?

These days when people think about watching sports, advertisements and sponsorships seemingly go hand in hand with the games. Steve Grzanich touched based with James McDonald (Data Editor and Author of WARC’s Global Ad Trends Report) to learn about if the $66 billion being spent in sponsorship this year will span out to convert viewers into customers. Jim Conigliaro (Founder of The Independent Drivers Guild) joined the program to explain how the on-demand drivers industry has boomed in the last decade and how Jim wanted to help give those drivers a shared voice to their employers.