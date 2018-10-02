The John Williams NewsClick: What Jason Van Dyke saw

Posted 4:26 PM, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, October 2, 2018

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is sworn in before taking the stand in his murder trial Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018 for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)